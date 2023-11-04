Philippine National Security Adviser dismisses rumors of plot to destabilize government

MANILA: The National Security Adviser of the Philippines today dismissed rumors of a plot to destabilize the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, affirming that the military and the entire security sector remain loyal to the commander-in-chief. 'Yes, there are healthy and spirited exchanges and debates among some retired or former military officers, including some criticisms of certain policies of the current administration, but it is within the confines of our democratic space.
There is no plot of destabilization and movement against the government,' said National Security Adviser Eduardo Ano in a statement. Ano's statement came after Philippine Army Chief Romeo Brawner, yesterday as quoted in the media, said he heard about 'efforts to destabilize' with some military officers saying 'the president should be replaced for many reasons' and 'there should be another power grab.' Ano said Brawner's statement was 'misquoted or misinterpreted' by the media. 'The security sector will remain vigilant and ready to take immediate action against any evil group that wants to undermine our national security,' said Ano. Marcos, who is also the son and namesake of the Philippine leader ousted in the 'people power' uprising in 1986, won the presidential election last year
