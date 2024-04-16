Malaysian Woman's Mother Speaks Tamil with Neighbors During Raya Celebration

Malaysia is known for its rich cultural and ethnic diversity. And it’s no secret that many Malaysia ns are bilingual, and some are even multilingual!
Speaking to WORLD OF BUZZ, Juliana shared that her mother, Hasminah, who is 61 years old, is originally from Taiping, Perak. She mentioned that the man who visited Hasminah’s house with his family for Raya is a long-time friend of Hasminah and her late husband.
Malaysia Cultural Diversity Bilingual Multilingual Raya Celebration Tiktok Tamil Neighbors Selangor Hasminah
Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Gongxi Raya: Malaysians Will Celebrate CNY & Hari Raya In The Same Week In 2029, 2030 & 2031!Lunar calendars typically only have 354 days, 11 to 12 days shorter than your average 365-day Gregorian calendar. This explains the fluctuations in Muslim
Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Revel In Ramadan & Raya With The 'Jom Warnakan Raya Bersama eco-shop' Campaign!As Malaysians eagerly anticipate the joyous occasion of Hari Raya, eco-shop, the nation’s premier destination for household essentials, is thrilled to unveil
Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »