Malaysian Woman's Mother Speaks Tamil with Neighbors During Raya Celebration

Malaysia is known for its rich cultural and ethnic diversity. And it’s no secret that many Malaysia ns are bilingual, and some are even multilingual!

Speaking to WORLD OF BUZZ, Juliana shared that her mother, Hasminah, who is 61 years old, is originally from Taiping, Perak. She mentioned that the man who visited Hasminah’s house with his family for Raya is a long-time friend of Hasminah and her late husband.

