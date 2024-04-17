Leaked Images and Specifications of HMD Pulse Smartphone Revealed

confirmed that it would announce HMD -branded smartphones in the coming months. It appears that the HMD Pulse could be one of the first HMD phones to hit the market. A new report byin partnership with popular tipster OnLeaks has leaked the images and key specifications of the HMD Pulse . Here is a look at what to expect from the phone.The leaked renders of the HMD Pulse show that it has a punch-hole screen on the front.
It is speculated that the HMD Pulse will be joined by two other models, such as the Pulse+ and the Pulse Pro. The details of these variants are not available yet. The brand is also reportedly developing the, the Legend+, and the Legend Pro smartphones.
HMD Pulse Smartphone Leaked Images Specifications Punch-Hole Screen Dual-Camera Android 14 5 000Mah Battery
Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »
Source: Soya_Cincau - 🏆 16. / 55 Read more »
Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »