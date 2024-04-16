Malaysia to Develop Strategic Semiconductor Plan to Attract Investment

KUALA LUMPUR: The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry will draw up a comprehensive Strategic Semiconductor Plan to ensure that Malaysia remains the chosen investment destination for this strategic industry, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

"Rightly, this is important to attract the interest of various international semiconductor companies to establish high-quality semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Malaysia,” said Anwar in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "This is a starting point for the Madani government's efforts to accelerate the development of KIGIP, which is seen as one of the main catalysts to attract green investments into the country.

Malaysia Semiconductor Investment Strategic Plan High-Tech Manufacturing

