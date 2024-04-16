Parents urged to lodge complaints if schools hold outdoor activities in hot weather

SEREMBAN: Parents are urged to lodge an official complaint if they find that a school is planning to hold outdoor activities even if the weather exceeds 35°C, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

"If there is a complaint, please forward it to SISPAA, we will take action but the important thing is that the complaint must be made officially so that we can fully investigate whether it has basis. Fadhlina said the ministry had also issued guidelines on hot weather that should be followed by all parties.

Parents Complaints Outdoor Activities Hot Weather Education Minister SISPAA

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hot weather: Lodge complaints if schools organise outdoor activities, education minister tells parentsSEREMBAN, April 16 — Parents are encouraged to lodge an official complaint if they find that a school is planning to hold activities outside the classroom despite the weather...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Education Ministry aims to revert school session to January from 2026, says FadhlinaBANGKOK: Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's second son has said he wants to return to the kingdom permanently after living abroad for more than two decades, in an interview published on Thursday (March 21).

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Higher Education Ministry plans intervention to address overcrowding in schools, says FadhlinaActor Chance Perdomo, who rose to fame as a star of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' and 'Gen V', has died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Fadhlina: Education Ministry considers hiring wardens from outside, not a teacher doubling upNIBONG TEBAL, March 29 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is ready to consider hiring non-teachers as wardens at boarding schools to deal with various issues, including cases of...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Education minister: Intervention curriculum programme for Primary 1 students introduced, focuses on literacy, numeracyPUTRAJAYA, March 18 — Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today said that the Ministry of Education (MOE) has come up with an intervention curriculum for Standard 1 students to...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Education Minister: Basics of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Will Be Taught in Primary Schools from 2027Education Minister Fahdlina Sidek has announced that lessons on Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be integrated into school curriculums in our country

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »