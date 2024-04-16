Outlaws of Thunder Junction: A New Frontier for Magic: The Gathering

is back with a new set , and this one takes place in a new world that pays homage to the old American frontier: Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

Thunder Junction is the latest plane that Wizards of the Coast is taking Magic: The Gathering into, with this world being a lawless land of outlaws and misguided morals. Continuing the story of the Omenpaths from previous sets, a bunch of fan favourite villains from before have all traveled to Thunder Junction seeking new opportunities and the treasure of Maag Taranau.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction will be released for tabletop on 19 April onwards, with pre-release events happening already at local game stores near you. You can pre-order products from the new set on the official Wizards of the Coast store on

