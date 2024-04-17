Private sector encouraged to invest in more EV charging stations

KUALA LUMPUR: Private sector companies are encouraged to invest towards providing more electric vehicle charging stations nationwide, says Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Asked how many charging stations were currently available nationwide, Loke said there were only a “few hundred”. In his speech, Loke said decarbonising the transport industry was an important step for Malaysia to meet the commitment of net-zero emissions by 2050. “We aim to have 100 EV charging points operational by the first half of this year, aligning with the national vision of 10,000 EV charging points by 2025,” Ong said in his speech.RHB Banking group managing director and the banks’ chief executive officer Mohd Rashid Mohamad said embedding good practices was at the core of its long-term Sustainability Roadmap and Strategy.

EV Charging Stations Private Sector Investment Electric Vehicles Nationwide Target

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Anthony Loke: Transport Ministry to issue temporary change permits for additional bus services ahead of AidilfitriSEREMBAN, March 23 — The Ministry of Transport will issue temporary change permits (LPS) for additional bus services ahead of Aidilfitri, said Minister Anthony Loke. He said...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Transport Ministry aims to complete KLIA aerotrain project by year-end, says Anthony LokeSEPANG, March 18 — The Ministry of Transport (MoT) is closely monitoring the progress of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s aerotrain project and expects it to be...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Singapore's first ministerial corruption case expands with new charges against ex-transport ministerSingapore’s first ministerial corruption case expanded Monday with new charges alleging that a former transport minister received bottles of whisky and wine, golf clubs and a luxury Brompton bike from a contractor who had dealings with the government.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Transport minister: ECRL extension to Rantau Panjang still under studyKUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The issue of extending the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) to Rantau Panjang is still being studied and has been discussed by the government at the recent...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Singapore ex-Transport Minister faces eight new charges in graft caseSINGAPORE: Singapore&039;s former Transport Minister S. Iswaran was handed eight more charges in a corruption case on Monday, the anti-graft body said, in...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Singapore’s former Transport Minister Iswaran slapped with eight new charges related to alleged bribery, corruptionSINGAPORE, March 25 — Former transport minister S Iswaran was today handed eight new charges for allegedly obtaining a range of valuable items from the managing director of a...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »