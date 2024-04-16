Army threatens action if contractor fails to deliver Black Hawk helicopter

SIK: The Army will take follow-up action if its contractor fails to deliver the first Black Hawk helicopter by the end of April.

"We should have received our first aircraft in November last year. Now it's already over five months, there's still no news. He added that they hoped that the contractor could deliver one of four Sikorsky UH-60A or Black Hawk helicopters for the use Army's Air Wing this month.

Army Contractor Black Hawk Helicopter Delivery Follow-Up Action

