Limited Trains on Kelana Jaya Line LRT due to Power Supply Disruption

: The Kelana Jaya Line LRT service is operating with a limited number of trains due to a disruption to the power supply system which was struck by lightning at 3.30 pm today.

“Due to the disruption, the Kelana Jaya Line LRT service is operating with a frequency of 4 to 5 minutes. Prasarana said repair works were underway and any further developments would be informed through media statements and the Rapid KL social media platform.

