iQOO to Launch Z9 Series in China with Different Specs

Despite no official announcement yet, we can already look forward to the new lineup coming to Malaysia as two model have been certified by SIRIM .

The vanilla model Z9 as well as the Z9x were listed on 9 April 2024, with the model numbers 12218 and 12219 respectively. While the brand is rumoured to launch three phones in total from the series, it is still unclear whether the Turbo version will make it to the local market. Additionally, we do not know if the Z9 sold in Malaysia will follow the specs of the Chinese model or its Indian counterpart. For reference, the one available in India features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W charging.On the other hand, reported leaks claim that the Z9 in China will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

For the Z9x, it will purportedly be equipped with a 6.72-inch 120Hz LCD screen. The mid-range phone is also rumoured to be fitted with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with a 6,000mAh battery and 40W charging.

Iqoo Z9 Series China Specs India Malaysia SIRIM Model Numbers Turbo Version AMOLED Display Mediatek Dimensity 7200 5 000Mah Battery 44W Charging

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LowyatNET / 🏆 13. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Huawei P70 series launch imminent — Leaks reveal launch date and specsHuawei P70 series launch seems imminent as the leak reveals the launch could happen in April 2nd. The leak also reveals specs of the phones.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Lasering it away: Different skin conditions require different types of lasersA team of scientists has demonstrated the interest that parrots, particularly intelligent birds, can show for mobile applications.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Oppo Reno 12, Vivo S19, Huawei Nova 13, and Honor 200 series to launch in June, suggests tipsterSpecs, leaks, launch timeframe, and rumors on the upcoming Oppo Reno 12 series, Nova 13 series, Vivo S19 series, and Honor 200 series

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

All M4 MacBooks, iMacs, Mac Studio launch timeline tipped: Here’s when they will launchApple's roadmap for new M4 Macs reveals upgrades across the lineup, including 14' MacBook Pro, 24' iMac, Mac mini, MacBook Air & Mac Pro.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

iQOO Neo 10 series device with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the works, could launch soonLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »

Huawei may launch 11 products this month, including the P70 series, laptop, cars and moreMajor Huawei leak reveals potential launch of 11 new products in April, including P70 phones, wearables, and smart cars.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 18. / 53 Read more »