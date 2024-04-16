iQOO to Launch Z9 Series in China with Different Specs

Despite no official announcement yet, we can already look forward to the new lineup coming to Malaysia as two model have been certified by SIRIM .
The vanilla model Z9 as well as the Z9x were listed on 9 April 2024, with the model numbers 12218 and 12219 respectively. While the brand is rumoured to launch three phones in total from the series, it is still unclear whether the Turbo version will make it to the local market. Additionally, we do not know if the Z9 sold in Malaysia will follow the specs of the Chinese model or its Indian counterpart. For reference, the one available in India features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W charging.On the other hand, reported leaks claim that the Z9 in China will sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
For the Z9x, it will purportedly be equipped with a 6.72-inch 120Hz LCD screen. The mid-range phone is also rumoured to be fitted with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with a 6,000mAh battery and 40W charging.
