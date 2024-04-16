Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE Now Available with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage

From today onwards, Malaysians can purchase the Galaxy Tab A9 LTE with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for just. Just like the price reductions on the Galaxy Tab S9 series though, only the regular model has been repriced as the larger Galaxy Tab A9+ retains its RM1,099 starting price. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with Book Cover Keyboard 5G, 256GB – Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, 256GB –RM2,699The Galaxy Tab A9 LTE features an 8.

There’s a 5,100mAh battery keeping the lights on here with support for 15W fast charging via the USB-C port on the bottom. The Galaxy Tab A9 LTE has an 8MP rear camera while a 2MP front camera sits next to the display. You’ll also find stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack and support for 4G LTE, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE 4GB RAM 64GB Storage Mediatek Helio G99 Tablet

