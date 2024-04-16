Colorado Governor Signs Bill Ending Discriminatory Housing Rules

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis on Monday signed a bill aimed at ending “discriminatory” rules limiting how many unrelated people can live together into law.

As she watched the governor sign the bill into law on the west steps of the State Capitol, Denver resident Sarah Wells couldn’t help but get emotional. “A lot of those folks are staying with us and living with us and have become member-owners of our cooperative because we provide affordable rent,” said Wells.

Polis signs bill banning residential occupancy limits in Colorado into law Rutinel also noted that many Latino families may be discriminated against because they live with distant relatives.

