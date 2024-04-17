Decline in Singapore's Non-Oil Domestic Exports

The decline was due to declines in non-electronics exports, including pharmaceutical exports. Electronic exports slipped 9.4%, while non electronic exports tumbled 23.2%.
Singapore's non-oil domestic exports plunged 20.7% in March from a year ago, a sharp decline from the revised 0.2% fall in February. On a month-on-month basis, non-oil domestic exports slid 8.4%, also more than the 4.5% expected in the Reuters forecast.Government business development agency Enterprise Singapore said the slump was due to declines in non-electronics exports, including pharmaceutical exports. Electronic exports slipped 9.4%, while non-electronic exports tumbled 23.2%.
Enterprise Singapore said that on a seasonally adjusted basis, March non-oil domestic exports came in at 13 billion Singapore dollars, lower than February's SG$14.2 billion and 2023's average of $14.5 billion.Singapore's total trade decreased 1.8% year-on-year in March, after the 3.5% increase in the preceding month. Exports declined 3.4%, while imports also fell 0.1%.
Singapore Non-Oil Domestic Exports Decline Electronics Pharmaceuticals
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »
Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »
Source: mindbodygreen - 🏆 296. / 63 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »