HEAD TOPICS

Nicki Minaj's Father, Robert Maraj, Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident (437)
Robert Maraj was 64 at the time of his death.
Nicki Minaj's Father, Robert Maraj, Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
So sorry NICKIMINAJ prayers going out to you and your family! Hope they catch the person who did this! ☺️🙏
I'm sorry 😔
Im still processing this news omg im so sad and feel hurt
We all know what she looks like. A photo of her father, or both, would have been more appropriate.
TMZ ain’t nothing for this
Trump impeachment lawyer Michael van der Veen's home vandalized (254)
The home of one of Trump's impeachment lawyers vandalized
Vandals targeted the home of one of former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyers, spray-painting the word 'TRAITOR' in red on the driveway of his home, police said.
Not loving 'us' being as disgusting as a trumpian, but I am wondering why they didn't write 'Bad Lawyer' bc that might have been more appropriate.
Perhaps he’ll move to Maralago
Well there would be no point in trying to find out who did it and charge them because.. you know.. it already happened and they left the scene so.. whats the point
Isn't that public property?
Polls: Half Of Americans View Trump Presidency As A Failure (203)
47% of respondents believe Trump will go down as one of the worst presidents in U.S. history.
Half of Americans view Trump's presidency as a failure
the town is the one who has the last word
PROPAGANDA BULLSHIT
And 90% of people are morons so makes sense
Jajajajaj ustedes también van a caer por divulgar falsa información, todos estamos con el y contra ustedes
The other half of Americans view this narcissistic psyco as a hero worthy of cult like adoration.
That wave of influenza that was supposed to make the burden on hospitals even worse this winter? It never showed up. Only 165 patients have been hospitalized with the flu since October, compared to 400,000 last season.
Never understood the fear of the flu this year when we’re basically in our homes or wearing masks (well most of us).
Masks work.
Face coverings and the freedom to not get sick 😷
We killed all the old people who would have caught the flu.
Caught my 1st cold in well over a year this week. Usually catch 2 colds/yr, at least 1 of which turns into bronchitis within days. This time no bronchitis & super-mild symptoms. Yay! I'll go out & get a COVID test when my symptoms go away, just to be sure, though.
Meghan and Harry are expecting a second child (167)
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson says
This is now tmz news, not cnn breaking news. Wishing them the best
What a happy announcement!
Deport these two/ Useless to everyone
I don't care.....Do you ?
Myanmar military kidnap lots of people and cut off internet every night. Also China is feeding the Myanmar Military to kill its civilians. WhatIsHappeningInMyanmar HearTheVoiceOfMyanmar WeNeedDemocracy
Support grows for riot inquiry after 'heartbreaking' verdict (155)
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a “heartbreaking” verdict, House prosecutors who argued for Donald Trump's conviction of inciting the U.S. Capitol riot said Sunday they had proved their case and railed...
'There’s still more evidence that the American people need and deserve to hear.' Bipartisan support appears to be growing for an independent Sept. 11-style commission to further investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and events that led up to it.
SenateGOP acquits trump. Now wants to see him prison. Let someone else up hold the moral values of America.
Cry, cry,cry.
It’ll never happen because we would see the bipartisan effort from top leadership to promote a hatred of Trump and his supporters narrative!
DocCbeidson Yes. It’s about more than just Trump now.
'1000-lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Comes Out As Pansexual (152)
Tammy Slaton, one of the stars of '1,000-lb. Sisters' has come out as pansexual.
'1000-lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Comes Out As Pansexual
Wat the fuk is the matter with u f n freaks! At TMZ! Huh?
So she is bisexual BFD...
?
🤦🏾♂️
sabineemelanie 👁👄👁
Indian Activist Arrested for Sharing Document That Supports Farmer Protests (116)
Indian police arrested a Bangalore woman for allegedly sharing an online tool kit that provides information and tips on how to support the long-running protests by Indian farmers.
Indian police arrested an environmental activist in her early 20s who authorities said shared an online document describing ways people can help and bring attention to the Indian farmers, who are demanding the repeal of new farm laws
Shame on Indian government
Shame on India
The western media is really dirty... the accuse their ex president for instigating roits...but here they pity so called environmentalist for instigating roits...
Thank you for highlighting this injustice! FARMERSPROTEST FarmersAboveReligiousHate RepealOnlyWayAhead IndiaBeingSilenced
husainhaqqani One of the 'values' USA shares with this largest mockery on democracy. 🙄
GameStop Investors Who Bet Big—and Lost Big (111)
GameStop’s volatile ride is hitting the portfolios of individual investors who purchased the stock in a social-media-fueled frenzy.
A 25-year-old security guard was so enthusiastic about GameStop that he took out a $20,000 personal loan and used it to buy shares. Now his investment is down nearly 80%. Other small-time investors have lost big, too.
*used it to gamble
The saddest part is the bank giving the loan... Looks like they don't care about the purpose of the loan... No ethics.
It's called SkippingClass
He should have checked out Wealth Builders Institute first. Great Program
Diamond hands 💎🤲
Impeachment trial solidified views on Trump conviction: POLL (103)
The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump solidified public support for convicting him of inciting insurrection, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds.
JUST IN: Driven by sharp divisions that reflect the persistent partisan fissures within the country, the second impeachment trial of former Pres. Trump solidified public support for convicting him of inciting insurrection, new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds.
No more polls featuring a miscreant ex=president. That's the future I'm looking forward to.
Only 61%, well that says it all
43 Cowards, but he's still Impeached, Twice !!! How does that feel when you try to go to sleep at night, knowing that 61% of decent Americans think you're sniveling cowards. We're on to your tricks, you think we're stupid... WRONG !!
Lies, u haven't poll none of us, not u who wanna comment back, not none of us.
News poll said it so it must be true 🙄
