Rivian R1T Sets New Safety Standard for Pickup Trucks

As we’ve covered for years, electric vehicles have innate safety advantages, and it’s also easier to design them for higher levels of safety in multiple ways. I could go on, but we have a fresh new report just on this topic —. Apparently, it already needs a little updating, though, because the Rivian R1T has set a new high bar for safety among pickup truck s.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety does some of the best, most rigorous automobile safety analysis in the world, and the highest tier of safety it awards vehicles is Top Safety Pick+. As it turns out, there is only one pickup truck in the country that is in that tier. Following a recent upgrade from Top Safety Pick , the Rivian R1T is now the safest truck in the USA, according to the IIHS.

The factor that helped give the Rivian R1T a boost from Top Safety Pick to Top Safety Pick+ was exceptional results in rear passenger safety in moderate overlap front crash tests. “A key difference in the moderate overlap test, the IIHS explained in reported results, is the addition of a test dummy in the rear seat.

So, if you’re looking for a good pickup truck that will also keep your kids safe in the back seat, you’ve got one clear option that rises above the rest: the Rivian R1T.

