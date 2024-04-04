Rivian R1T Becomes Only Pickup to Earn Top Safety Pick+ Award

The Rivian R1T became the only new pickup in the United States to wear the Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety ( IIHS ) after the results from the updated moderate overlap front test came in. Previously this year, when the aforementioned results were still pending, the American all-electric pickup had a Top Safety Pick badge given to it by the IIHS , but now the truck just leveled up.

That said, before the introduction of the updated moderate overlap test, the R1T had the Top Safety Pick+ award under its belt in 2022 and 2023. Get Fully Charged The IIHS lists the Rivian R1T as the safest pickup it ever tested The all-electric Rivian R1T is the only pickup truck tested by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to get the Top Safety Pick+ award after the introduction of an updated moderate front overlap crash test. The updated test adds a dummy in the back seat to record the impact forces during an impac

Rivian R1T Pickup Top Safety Pick+ IIHS Safety Crash Test

