Reese Witherspoon Encourages Embracing AI and Learning About It

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon is taking a sunny, Elle Woods-style attitude toward AI, saying the industry shouldn’t “be scared of it” and needs to embrace its possibilities.

Speaking at a panel at PaleyFest L.A. on Friday, Reese Witherspoon held forth on a number of subjects, including the end of “peak TV” and the inevitable coming of artificial intelligence technology to Hollywood.

