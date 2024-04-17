NASA Captures Spectacular View of Total Solar Eclipse from the Moon

NASA 's LROC view of the total solar eclipse shadow centered over Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Courtesy: NASA /GSFC/Arizona State University.

A short video of the eclipse shadow along the path of totality, captured by NASA’s Deep Space Climate Observatory. A composite of images taken during the total solar eclipse showing all the phases leading up to and after totality. NASA/Keegan Barber. A projection of the partially eclipsed Sun on the stack of a cruise ship off the coast of Mazatlan. Image credit: Carolyn Collins Petersen.

