NASA Astronaut Captures Solar Eclipse from International Space Station

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli captured this shot of the solar eclipse of Oct. 14, 2023 from the International Space Station (ISS), alongside at least one of the two Russian Soyuz crews on board right now, will experience a "very unique vantage point" when a total solar eclipse sweeps across Mexico, the United States and Canada on April 8, a senior.

"Instead of looking up at the moon casting the shadow, they'll also be able to see the shadow racing across the Earth," said Pam Melroy, NASA deputy administrator and former astronaut, in the briefing. "So, there is involvement, and they will be able to participate in that way." They'll see the shadow cast by a partial eclipse above the Pacific Ocean, a partial above California and Idaho, and perhaps totality over Maine and New Brunswick at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT). Satellites will also have a good view of the unique event, the agency said. Luckily, you don't need to be in space to see the event

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SPACEdotcom / 🏆 92. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Antonio students to hear from NASA astronaut aboard International Space StationWith help from the San Antonio River Authority (SARA), students from the Advanced Learning Academy will hear from NASA astronaut Laurel O’Hara aboard the International Space Station.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 Launches to International Space StationEditor's note: This release was updated March 4, 2024, to correct the audio only link.

Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »

SpaceX launches Crew-8 astronaut mission to International Space Station for NASA (video)Brett is curious about emerging aerospace technologies, alternative launch concepts, military space developments and uncrewed aircraft systems. Brett's work has appeared on Scientific American, The War Zone, Popular Science, the History Channel, Science Discovery and more.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Three NASA astronauts, Russian cosmonaut head for the International Space StationThe Crew 8 launch is first of two planned crew rotation flights needed to replace five of the lab's seven long-duration fliers.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

NASA Selects 10 New CubeSat Missions To Fly to the International Space StationScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Astronauts on the International Space Station to Witness Total Solar EclipseThe astronauts aboard the International Space Station will have a unique vantage point to witness the total solar eclipse next week. They will be able to see the moon's entire shadow as it moves across North America. Unlike Earth-bound viewers, they won't experience the sudden darkness, but they already get a sunrise or sunset every 45 minutes. Weather won't be a concern for them either.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »