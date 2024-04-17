New AI-Generated Drake Track Sparks Debate Among Fans

Last year, a few AI voice clone tracks went viral using Drake ’s voice. His label, Universal Media Group, responded to one track with a strongly worded statement against AI and takedown requests that saw it removed from streaming services. And Drake , seemingly not happy about another one of the songs, posted, “This is the final straw AI,” on Instagram. Over the weekend, a new track “leaked,” and fans have been debating whether it’s really from Drake or if it’s the return of AI Drake .
” It sounds like Drake, but on a close listen, there are small apparent glitches in his voice. After “Push Ups” went viral, Drake didn’t officially take credit for the track but made several references to it in his Instagram stories, including posting an AI deepfake of rap producer Metro Boomin standing in for Nick Cannon in a clip from the 2002 film Drumline. That’s not really a confirmation that he made the song. If anything, his use of a deepfake video almost feels like a troll.
