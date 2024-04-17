Regulatory filings reveal potential battery upgrade for Pixel Buds Pro 2

about their successor, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 . Now, those rumors are looking a bit more substantial thanks to some recent regulatory filings , which also happen to leak one key piece of information., certification bodies in Denmark and South Korea have listed what looks like the charging case for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 . It carries the model number GH8tQ, and the biggest detail revealed is a potentially larger battery.
While Google hasn't offered any official word, the timing of these filings does suggest that a launch may be relatively close. The original Pixel Buds Pro came out in May 2022, so it's possible Google could target a similar release window for 2024, perhaps around Google I/O time. Still, this is simply speculation and tech release timeframes can be unpredictable.
If you own the original Pixel Buds Pro, there's likely no reason to consider an upgrade right now, as the current model remains capable enough for everyday use. However, if you're in the market for new earbuds, keeping an eye out for Pixel Buds Pro 2 news might be wise. Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends.
Pixel Buds Pro 2 Regulatory Filings Charging Case Battery Upgrade Improved Longevity Denmark South Korea
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »
Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »
Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »
Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »