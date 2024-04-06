Google Pixel Buds Pro on Sale for $139 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy

Happy Saturday, folks! Ever since they arrived on the scene in mid-2022, we’ve considered Google ’s noise-canceling Pixel Buds Pro to be the wireless earbuds for Pixel phone owners — partly because of their great feature set and partly because they addressed the connectivity issues that plagued earlier models. The best part, however, is they’re often on sale for far less than the MSRP.

Right now, for instance, you can pick them up at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for around $139 ($60 off), which matches their second-best price to date. In terms of features, Google’s latest Pixel Buds are designed to compete with the best from Apple, Sony, and others. Their noise cancellation can’t quite match the latest AirPods Pro or what Bose has achieved with the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, though it’s still very good, particularly if all you're trying to do is drown out the sound of a coffee shop or offic

Google Pixel Buds Pro Wireless Earbuds Noise Cancellation Sale Discount

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



verge / 🏆 94. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Get up to 29% off the Google Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 ProAmazon's Google Pixel unlocked phones sale includes discounts of up to 29% off on Android devices, namely the Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Fold.

Source: DigitalTrends - 🏆 95. / 65 Read more »

The Google Pixel Buds Pro drop to $139 for the Amazon Big Spring SaleSarah Fielding MS, is an acclaimed journalist focusing on mental health, social issues, and tech. At Engadget, she reports on tech news, whether it be a Twitter bot exposing gender pay gaps or a beloved classic game's revival.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are $60 off in all colors — including the newest shadesGoogle’s noise-canceling Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $139.99. You can also save on a Walmart-exclusive Switch Lite bundle and Logitech’s Litra Beam key light.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Sensational new deals make Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro cheaper than ever beforeAdrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Google Suddenly Launches Even Better Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold Special OffersI’ve been writing about technology for two decades and am routinely struck by how the sector swings from startling innovation to persistent repetitiveness. My areas of specialty are wearable tech, cameras, home entertainment and mobile technology.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Smart New Feature Suddenly Upgrades Pixel ExperienceI’ve been writing about technology for two decades and am routinely struck by how the sector swings from startling innovation to persistent repetitiveness. My areas of specialty are wearable tech, cameras, home entertainment and mobile technology.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »