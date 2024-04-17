Will Former President Trump Receive Secret Service Protection if Convicted?

Many readers asked if former President Trump would get Secret Service protection if he’s convicted of a crime and goes to prison. Here’s why the answer is unclear.The criminal cases are tied to allegations of mishandling classified documents, election interference and participation in a hush money scheme during the 2016 presidential campaign.
But the law doesn’t explicitly state whether the lifetime protection would apply to an incarcerated former president. There isn’t precedent, either, since a former president has never been sentenced to prison. “No one knows for certain how this would be handled logistically, although it is more than likely that Mr. Trump would be incarcerated in a private prison facility separate from other convicts,” Moss said.
However, he believes there are few situations where a former president would actually have to spend time in prison. In the event of a conviction, Smith said he thinks Trump would instead be sentenced to home confinement “for security purposes.”
