CD Projekt Red Expands Modding Capabilities for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The ability to utilize mods to alter how players experience their games is a large draw to PC gaming over consoles, which often don't include official mod support. Many gamers choose to use mods to add additional content such as cosmetic items, weapons, scrapped character interactions, and even entire expansions to the base game that allow the player to experience additional quests in the game's setting, often years after the base game's initial release.
REDkit DetailsThe comprehensive modding tool is still currently in development with a plan to fully release later this year, so it's important for anyone willing to test out the kit that it's a beta version and there may be issues. Consistently proven to support the mod community behind The Witcher 3 such as when they reimbursed mod creators for their work after implementing the mods into the next-gen update to the game, the official pages for REDkit continue to demonstrate the appreciation CDPR has for modders.
CD Projekt Red Modding The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Mod Editor Gaming Experience
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »
Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »
Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »