Rimac, the Electric Vehicle Startup that Thrived and Secured Investments from Hyundai, Kia, and Porsche

Many electric vehicle startups have come and gone, raised big hopes and dreams only to fold when it came time to scale up with something and make a profit. Some EV startups put the hype on full blast and then crashed before making anything at all. There are just a few EV startups outside of China that have thrived, survived, and found a way to open positive financial pathways for themselves. Rimac is one of those companies..
As for Rimac, this partnership apparently takes its efforts to a whole new level. “As part of its ongoing mission to push the boundaries of EV technology, Rimac Technology is embarking on the next stage of development by delivering greater volumes of advanced battery systems.
“My business journey began with a 1984 BMW 3 Series that I converted into an electric car in my garage at the age of 20 so it’s a perfect piece of symmetry to partner with the BMW Group today,” Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac Group, stated. “This marks a pivotal moment in the growth of Rimac Technology, from humble beginnings to a major long-term partnership with one of the greatest automotive brands in the world.
Rimac Electric Vehicle Startup Investments Hyundai Kia Porsche BMW High-Voltage Batteries
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »
2025 Kia K4 Sedan First Look: This Is Kia’s All-New Small, Cheap CarKia has totally reinvented its compact sedan and renamed it the K4 going forward, but is it trying too hard?
Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »
Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »
Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »
Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »
Source: CARmagazine - 🏆 382. / 55 Read more »