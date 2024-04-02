Hyundai and Kia Recall Puts Millions of Vehicles at Risk of Fire

In September, Hyundai and Kia issued a recall of 3.4 million vehicles in the US due to fire risk. Six months later, most of these vehicles remain unrepaired, posing a danger to owners and others. Hyundai and Kia have acknowledged that repairs may not be completed until June or later.

