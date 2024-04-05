Hyundai and Kia Expand Hybrid Range Amid Uncertain EV Demand

There is a great deal of interest in who will be King Of The Mountain in the world of electric cars. Tesla and BYD are trading the lead back and forth every quarter, and there are at least a dozen Chinese companies which intend to challenge for the lead. US auto manufacturers seem to be backpedaling furiously on their EV goals. Yet despite all the smoke and noise, the Hyundai Motor Group, with its Hyundai and Kia brands, is quietly but deliberately moving forward in a calm, measured fashion.
“While the long-term EV demand for 2030 is expected to remain unchanged, the pace of demand growth may prove uneven in the near term. Factors such as a weaker global economic growth, reduction of EV subsidies, and slower adaption of charging infrastructure might affect EV demand,” Kia said this week. Specifically, it plans to expand its hybrid range from six to nine models by 2028., which is seeing a surge in EV sales while others are running for the exit
Hyundai Kia Hybrid Range Electric Vehicles EV Demand Global Economic Growth EV Subsidies Charging Infrastructure
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »
Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »
Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »
Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »