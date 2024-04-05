Hyundai and Kia Expand Hybrid Range Amid Uncertain EV Demand

There is a great deal of interest in who will be King Of The Mountain in the world of electric cars. Tesla and BYD are trading the lead back and forth every quarter, and there are at least a dozen Chinese companies which intend to challenge for the lead. US auto manufacturers seem to be backpedaling furiously on their EV goals. Yet despite all the smoke and noise, the Hyundai Motor Group, with its Hyundai and Kia brands, is quietly but deliberately moving forward in a calm, measured fashion.

“While the long-term EV demand for 2030 is expected to remain unchanged, the pace of demand growth may prove uneven in the near term. Factors such as a weaker global economic growth, reduction of EV subsidies, and slower adaption of charging infrastructure might affect EV demand,” Kia said this week. Specifically, it plans to expand its hybrid range from six to nine models by 2028., which is seeing a surge in EV sales while others are running for the exit

Hyundai Kia Hybrid Range Electric Vehicles EV Demand Global Economic Growth EV Subsidies Charging Infrastructure

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kia, Hyundai owners could get cut of $145 million settlement in lawsuit over theftsKia, Hyundai owners could get cut of $145 million settlement

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Rise in Theft and Break-Ins of Kia and Hyundai Vehicles in MontgomeryOwners of Kia and Hyundai models in Montgomery are experiencing an increase in theft and break-ins. Thieves are able to steal these vehicles using a screwdriver and a USB cable. The issue has been growing due to social media.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Why it’s going to be harder for the ‘Kia Boyz’ to steal your HyundaiThis weekend, a free software upgrade for Hyundai owners will take place at Factoria Mall in Bellevue and the Tacoma Dome.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

Hyundai, Kia and Genesis EVs recalled for damaged charging control unitHyundai, Kia and Genesis recall a combined 147,100 U.S. vehicles over a damaged charging unit that could lead to a loss of vehicle power.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

Hyundai and Kia recall vehicles due to charging unit problemsHyundai and Kia said the battery charging unit in the Ioniq and other vehicles may not function properly.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Hyundai, Kia offer free software upgrades to stop rash of car thefts: What to knowHyundai and Kia are offering software upgrades to eligible drivers in an attempt to prevent cars from be stolen. Thieves have targeted the vehicles after a viral social media challenge.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »