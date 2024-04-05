USWNT Interim Coach Confirms Player's Availability Amidst Controversy

Twila Kilgore, the United States women's national team interim head coach, announced that Korbin Albert is available to play in the SheBelieves Cup despite facing criticism for recent anti-LGBTQ+ posts on social media .

The team's captain and another player had previously addressed the situation. The USWNT will face Japan in the semifinal and either Canada or Brazil in the final or third-place match.

USWNT Interim Coach Korbin Albert Shebelieves Cup Controversy Anti-LGBTQ+ Posts Social Media Captain Japan Canada Brazil

