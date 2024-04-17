Federal Reserve Chair Powell: US Economy Strong, but Inflation Still Below Target

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the U.S. economy, while otherwise strong, has not seen inflation come back to the central bank’s goal, pointing to the further unlikelihood that interest rate cuts are in the offing anytime soon. Speaking to a policy forum focused on U.S.-Canada economic relations, Powell said that while inflation continues to make its way lower, it hasn’t moved quickly enough, and the current state of policy should remain intact.

A consumer price index reading for March, released last week, showed inflation running at a 3.5% annual rate — well off the peak around 9% in mid-2022 but drifting higher since October 2023. Treasury yields rose as Powell spoke. The benchmark 2-year note, which is especially sensitive to Fed rate moves, briefly topped 5%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 3 basis points. The S&P 500 wavered after Powell’s remarks, briefly turning negative on the day before recovering.

Federal Reserve Jerome Powell US Economy Inflation Interest Rate Cuts Policy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNews / 🏆 10. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Reserve Chair Powell: Too soon to evaluate inflation, timing of rate cuts uncertainFederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stated that it will take time to evaluate the current state of inflation, making the timing of potential interest rate cuts uncertain. Powell mentioned that they are not in a rush to ease monetary policy and need greater confidence in inflation moving towards 2 percent before lowering the policy rate.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Calls for More Evidence of Declining InflationFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stresses the need for more evidence of declining inflation before considering interest rate cuts.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell speaks at news conferenceFederal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the bank's William McChesney Martin building on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe CNBC's Daily Open is going on a two-week hiatus after today's newsletter. We'll be back on Monday April 22. See you then! 10-year Treasurynumbers showed job creation in March easily topped market expectations. They increased by 303,000 for the month, well above the Dow Jones estimate for a rise of 200,000. The unemployment rate edged lower to 3.8%, as expected. Parsing through the numbers, many market watchers noted that the blockbuster report would be yet another reason for the Fed to take its time, after a flurry of policymakers had this week begunon Friday morning. It was reportedly felt from Boston down to Baltimore. In New York City, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, but it triggered numerous delays and temporary closures of transport infrastructure., and argues that investors are reluctant to embrace this current bull market "after a couple of years of deep skepticism." Her top picks include top-performer Signs that the U.S

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

Watch Fed Chair Powell speak live at Stanford policy conference economic forumFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Wednesday to the Stanford Business, Government and Society forum.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Powell may provide hints of whether Federal Reserve is edging close to rate cutsWASHINGTON (AP) — Two weeks ago, Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the Federal Reserve was “not far” from gaining the confidence it needed that inflation was headed sustainably toward its 2% target level, which would allow it to start cutting its benchmark interest rate.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Powell may provide hints of whether Federal Reserve is edging close to rate cutsThe latest measures of U.S. inflation have turned out to be hotter than expected.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »