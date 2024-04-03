Federal Reserve Chair Powell: Too soon to evaluate inflation, timing of rate cuts uncertain

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday it will take a while for policymakers to evaluate the current state of inflation, keeping the timing of potential interest rate cuts uncertain. Speaking specifically about stronger than expected price pressures to start the year, the central bank leader said he and his fellow officials are in no rush to ease monetary policy.

"On inflation, it is too soon to say whether the recent readings represent more than just a bump," Powell said in remarks ahead of a question-and-answer session at Stanford University."We do not expect that it will be appropriate to lower our policy rate until we have greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably down toward 2 percent," he added."Given the strength of the economy and progress on inflation so far, we have time to let the incoming data guide our decisions on policy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Watch Fed Chair Powell speak live at Stanford policy conference economic forumFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks Wednesday to the Stanford Business, Government and Society forum.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Jerome Powell may provide hints of whether Federal Reserve is edging close to rate cutsTwo weeks ago, Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the Federal Reserve was 'not far' from gaining the confidence it needed that inflation was headed sustainably toward its 2% target level, which would allow it to start cutting its benchmark interest rate.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Powell may provide hints of whether Federal Reserve is edging close to rate cutsOn Wednesday, the Fed is considered sure to keep its short-term rate, now at a 23-year high of nearly 5.4%, unchanged for a fifth straight time.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Powell may hint whether Federal Reserve is edging close to rate cutsFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to be pressed on the topic in a news conference Wednesday.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Powell may provide hints of whether Federal Reserve is edging close to rate cutsThe latest measures of U.S. inflation have turned out to be hotter than expected.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Powell may provide hints of whether Federal Reserve is edging close to rate cutsThe latest measures of U.S. inflation have turned out to be hotter than expected.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »