AI Program Creates Customized Chatbots for Students in San Diego School District

SAN DIEGO — Teachers are always looking for things to add to their bag of tricks to help students learn. And a principal at a San Diego Unified School District school says a trial run for an AI program they’re using is a smashing success.It creates customized chatbots for students. It’s like a personalized digital student aid for each student. And for these students, getting answers to their questions within seconds, fuels their curiosity to ask more.

Toler’s Principal Laurie Brady Francis says she and her staff are always looking for innovative ways to engage students, to find the joy in learning, and make it more meaningful for them. She says Toler is the only school in the district using the SchoolAI program that gives students their own chatbot experience.

Clark also teaches the teachers how to use AI in the classroom. 1st-grade teacher Amber Burkett has been teaching for 16 years. She says, “I see improvement. They're able to talk and participate and share. Even the ones that don't usually talk and participate.”

AI Chatbots Students Personalized Learning San Diego Unified School District

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS8 / 🏆 335. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Whatever happened to the Ferryboat San Diego?Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS App + Encores Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. on KPBS TV and Monday, April 8 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. Whatever happened to the Ferryboat San Diego? And we remember a barn that was so much more than just a barn to people living in one North County community. Guess The Year! and much more.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

San Diego Police: Burglaries in North San Diego neighborhoods nearly doubleLaura Acevedo joined the 10News team in April 2017 as a reporter and multimedia journalist.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

San Diego Unified staff and faculty rally against district layoff planThe San Diego Education Association Union reports there are several gaps in the district's budget that are wide enough to avoid laying off staff.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

School District of Philadelphia, police announce new partnership to focus on trauma outside of schoolThe School District of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Police Department are partnering for a new pilot program to help students who experience trauma outside of school thanks to a $1 million grant issued by the Bureau of Justice Assistance

Source: FOX29philly - 🏆 570. / 51 Read more »

'School feels like jail': State of the District draws protestors as HISD addresses school budgets'School feels like a prison,' one parent said. Protestors in and outside the State of the District meeting in downtown Houston expressed concerns about not having elected school trustees, dwindling libraries, and losing teachers.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

La Mesa public charter school in jeopardy after district school board issues Notice of ViolationThe La Mesa Spring Valley School District issued a Notice of Violation for several problems at Sparrow Academy Charter School and board members are discussing…

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »