OpenAI Brings Back Sam Altman and Overhauls Board in Stunning Reversal

OpenAI will bring back Sam Altman and overhaul its board to bring on new directors including Larry Summers, a stunning reversal in a drama that’s transfixed Silicon Valley and the global AI industry. Altman is returning as chief executive officer and the initial board will be chaired by Bret Taylor, a former co-CEO of Salesforce.com Inc. and director at Twitter before it was acquired by Elon Musk.

Other directors include Summers, the former US Treasury Secretary under President Barack Obama, and existing member Adam D'Angelo, the co-founder and CEO of Quora Inc. OpenAI decided to reinstate its co-founder after nearly all of its employees threatened to quit over his surprise ouster. Altman, who was fired by OpenAI's board on Friday following disagreements over how fast to develop and monetise artificial intelligence, had been in negotiations with the company to return.





