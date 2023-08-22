Israeli list shows majority of Palestinians to be released are teenage boys

The vast majority of Palestinians slated for release under an Israel-Hamas swap deal to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, are teenage boys, an official Israeli list shows. Israel released the names on Wednesday of 300 Palestinian detainees who could be set free under the agreement. Under the terms of the deal, the first phase will see 50 Israeli hostages released over the course of four days, with 150 security detainees to be freed in response.

An AFP examination of the names found that 33 were women, 123 were boys under 18, and 144 were 18-year-old men. The youngest was 14-year-old Adam Abuda Hassan Gheit from annexed east Jerusalem, who was arrested in May for "hostile sabotage activity, attacking a police officer and throwing stones"





News24 » / 🏆 4. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ongoing Israeli strikes on Gaza result in more deaths - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,Israeli strikes on Gaza have continued with attacks that killed more than 300 Palestinians.

Source: SABCNews - 🏆 37. / 51 Read more »

Nigeria evacuates 300 citizens from Israel after pilgrimageNigeria has successfully repatriated over 300 of its citizens who had previously sought refuge in Jordan following pilgrimage in Israel.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

‘300 strikes in 24 hours’: Israel bombards Gaza as US pledges ‘flow’ of relief aidIsraeli military said it had hit 'over 320 military targets in the Gaza Strip' in the 24 hours up to Monday morning

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians in West Bank raidViolence has surged in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since early last year.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Numsa march to Israeli Embassy against ‘apartheid imposition’ on PalestiniansThe decades-long conflict between the two states is centred around a territorial dispute for holy land in the middle eastern region with great religious and historic significance.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Five Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli forces - SABC NewsIsraeli forces broke into the camp and clashes are still taking place.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »