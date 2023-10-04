Microsoft Hires Sam Altman Amidst OpenAI Turmoil

A few days of boardroom coups and attempted counter-coups at OpenAI have led to Microsoft hiring Sam Altman to lead a new AI research team. OpenAI investors are pushing for Altman's return as chief, and employees threaten to quit unless directors resign. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is open to Altman's return. Altman's hiring would come with complications for Microsoft.





