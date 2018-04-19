Sam Altman Forced Out of OpenAI After Losing Board's Confidence

Sam Altman, one of the most prominent figures in the world of artificial intelligence, is being forced out of OpenAI — the company behind the wildly popular ChatGPT chatbot he helped to create — after the board said it had lost confidence in him as a leader. Mira Murati, an Albanian-born Dartmouth-educated engineer who helped develop some of OpenAI’s best-known products as its chief technology officer, will serve as OpenAI’s interim chief executive officer. “Mr.

Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” the company said in a statement.Greg Brockman, a co-founder of OpenAI who had been chairman of the board, is leaving his post and resigned as the company’s president.OpenAI’s introduction of ChatGPT to the world turned 38-year-old Altman into an instant celebrity, winning him an audience with world leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Suna





🏆59. mybroadband » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TECHCENTRAL: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman launches Worldcoin crypto projectWorldcoin, a cryptocurrency project founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, launches on Monday.

Source: TechCentral | Read more »

2OCEANSVİBE: OpenAI’s Sam Altman Has Made A Creepy Orb With The Aim Of Scanning...Something is fishy about how the guy who launched ChatGPT is the same guy who is trying to find the way for universal basic income via iris scanning.

Source: 2oceansvibe | Read more »

NEWS24: OpenAI's Sam Altman takes nuclear startup public | News24A startup led by OpenAI boss Sam Altman that is working on developing small nuclear fission reactors is going public with a valuation of R15 billion ($850 million).

Source: News24 | Read more »

MONEYWEB: OpenAI seeks $90bn valuation in possible share sale, WSJ saysMicrosoft has invested $13bn in OpenAI, which was co-founded by Sam Altman.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

BDLİVESA: ChatGPT creator OpenAI in investor talks valuing company at $29bnElon Musk founded the research organisation with investor Sam Altman

Source: BDliveSA | Read more »

BBCAFRİCA: Worldcoin suspended in Kenya as thousands queue for free moneyThe authorities say they have data privacy concerns over Sam Altman's new cryptocurrency project.

Source: BBCAfrica | Read more »