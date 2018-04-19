Sam Altman Forced Out of OpenAI After Losing Board's Confidence

Sam Altman, one of the most prominent figures in the world of artificial intelligence, is being forced out of OpenAI — the company behind the wildly popular ChatGPT chatbot he helped to create — after the board said it had lost confidence in him as a leader. Mira Murati, an Albanian-born Dartmouth-educated engineer who helped develop some of OpenAI’s best-known products as its chief technology officer, will serve as OpenAI’s interim chief executive officer. “Mr.
Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” the company said in a statement.Greg Brockman, a co-founder of OpenAI who had been chairman of the board, is leaving his post and resigned as the company’s president.OpenAI’s introduction of ChatGPT to the world turned 38-year-old Altman into an instant celebrity, winning him an audience with world leaders including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Suna
