Fluffy Soufflé Pancakes Recipe

Unlike normal cinnamon and sugar pancakes, these soufflé pancakes require some technique and patience to get them perfectly fluffy, but the end result will be completely worth it. Separate the egg whites and egg yolks into separate mixing bowl. Make sure to not break the yolk! Into the egg yolks, add the milk, vanilla, and lemon zest and whisk briefly until combined. Then, sift in the flour and baking powder. Whisk until smooth and no more dry flour is visible. Set aside until needed.
Into the egg whites, add the vinegar or lemon juice. With a hand mixer, beat on medium speed until completely frothy. Then, gradually add the sugar a little at a time. Once all the sugar has been added, increase the speed to medium high and beat the egg white until it reaches stiff peak. Add ⅓ of the stiff peak meringue into the egg yolk batter. Use a rubber spatula to gently fold the meringue into the batter until evenly combined and no more streaks are visible. Add the remaining meringue to the batter and gently fold until combined and no more streaks are visibl
