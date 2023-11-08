Elon Musk Condemned for Boosting Antisemitic Posts on Social Media

The White House condemned tech billionaire Elon Musk for boosting antisemitic posts on his social media platform, X, calling it an “unacceptable” act that endangers Jewish communities.





