OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Steps Down

Altman will serve as interim CEO, the company said, adding that it will conduct a formal search for a permanent CEO. Altman's departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. OpenAI president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, also quit the company.

The departures blindsided many employees who discovered the abrupt management change from an internal message and the company's public facing blog





