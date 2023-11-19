Primary Healthcare Insurance Fills Gap for South Africans

Millions of people who live on a tight budget simply do not have the money to seek medical treatment for healthcare issues. Primary healthcare insurance could be a good idea if medical aid is too expensive for you as it gives you access to private healthcare advice and treatment, helping you to avoid depending on state healthcare.

“The increase in primary health care insurance products in South Africa fills a significant gap in the market and helps to improve the quality of life for millions of South Africans who cannot afford medical aid membership,” Michael Emery, marketing executive for Unity Health, a division of Ambledown Financial Services, says. “Approximately only 16.1 % of South Africans have access to private healthcare. This number may decrease, considering the state of the South African economy, the soaring cost of living and the escalating cost of medical aid, which now costs an average of R2 104 per beneficiary per month, according to the Council for Medical Scheme





🏆70. TheCitizen_News » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MONEYWEB: Old Mutual primary health insurance a boost for SA workers and businessesOld Mutual Health Solutions Primary Care is bridging the gap in health and well-being for uninsured South African employees.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

NEWS24: Alleged Eastern Cape lawyer looting is turning Fidelity Fund into an 'insurance disaster'Alleged Eastern Cape lawyer looting is turning Fidelity Fund into an 'insurance disaster' - CEO

Source: News24 | Read more »

FİN24: US insurance giant ditches funeral policies in SAUS insurance giant ditches funeral policies in SA

Source: Fin24 | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Public health graduates: How they can alleviate the burden on SA healthcareSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »

MYBROADBAND: Power surge insurance claims skyrocket in South AfricaSeveral of the country’s biggest short-term insurance companies — including Dialdirect, Old Mutual, and Santam — have reported increases in claims in the high double digits.

Source: mybroadband | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: CareConnect aims to break healthcare boundaries in SACareConnect HIE Summit in Johannesburg addresses barriers to healthcare, emphasizing interoperability for improved patient care.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »