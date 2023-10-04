OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Fired

By competent, commercially successful and globally beloved founders generally don’t tend to fire them. And, as Sam Altman walked on stage in San Francisco on 6 November, all those things could have described his role atThe co-founder and CEO had kicked off a global race for artificial intelligence supremacy, helped OpenAI surpass much larger competitors and was, by this point, regularly compared to Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.

Eleven days later he would be fired — replaced by chief technology officer Mira Murati, kicking off a chaotic weekend during which executives loyal to Altman were agitating for his return. And yet on 6 November, at the company’s first developer conference, the acclaim for Altman seemed universal. Attendees applauded rapturously as he ticked off the company’s accomplishments: two million customers, including “over 92% of Fortune 500 companies





