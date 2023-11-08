OpenAI Co-Founder Sam Altman Joins Microsoft to Lead AI Effort

(Bloomberg) -- OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman is joining Microsoft Corp. to lead its AI effort after the board replaced him with Twitch’s ex-CEO, a stunning reversal for the widely respected tech-evangelist who helped jumpstart the artificial intelligence boom. Altman and Greg Brockman, who quit the board around the same time, will lead a newly created in-house AI development team at the US software firm, a major OpenAI backer.

Microsoft remains committed to the relationship and is looking forward to working with the startup’s new CEO, Emmett Shear, CEO Satya Nadella said in a post early on Monday. The twin moves move mark a turning point in the frenetic aftermath of Altman’s firing, which stunned Silicon Valley and set off a campaign led by Nadella and other OpenAI executives to get Altman reinstated. OpenAI and its globe-trotting co-founder are credited with kicking off a race for artificial intelligence supremacy from Washington to Beijing, inviting comparisons to Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. Microsoft’s shares climbed as much as





