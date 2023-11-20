Zambia's Debt Restructuring Efforts Suffer Setback

Zambia suffered a setback in its debt restructuring efforts as a revised deal to rework $3 billion of Eurobonds could not be implemented due to objections from official creditors. The initial deal struck with a group of bondholders in October did not offer comparable debt relief from bilateral as well as commercial lenders. The IMF approved a tweaked deal but official creditors rejected it.





