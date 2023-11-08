Qatari mediators attempt to negotiate ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israeli Defense Forces

Qatari mediators were trying to negotiate a deal between Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces that would allow for 50 civilian hostages from Gaza to be exchanged for a three-day ceasefire. Approximately 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attacks on 7 October. Among them was a Canadian-Israeli peace activist, Vivian Silver (74), who was killed at her home in Be’eri. Before her death, she told friends and family she was hiding behind a cupboard in her safe room.

Speaking to Haaretz, the Israeli newspaper, her son, Yonatan Zeigen, recounted their last call, which took place in the midst of persistent gunshots. “First we spoke by phone, but then when we heard the gunshots getting closer, we decided it was best to move to text messaging,” he told Haaretz. In his last message to his mother, Zeigen said he wrote “I’m with you”, to which she responded “I feel you”. Little did the family know that it would be the last time they heard from he





