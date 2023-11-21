Managing Type 2 Diabetes with Oral Medications

It's common for individuals managing Type 2 diabetes to rely on oral medications as part of their treatment regimen. They may need to take more than one kind or may have to add insulin injections if the diabetes is not well-controlled. Your healthcare provider is best-placed to advise you on the correct route to take. It is mostly people with Type 2 diabetes who are on oral medications. Your healthcare provider can determine a treatment plan that works best for you.

You will need to see one regularly to adjust your treatment as needed. You can also see a dietitian. People with gestational or pregnancy-related diabetes may also need to take oral medication (metformin) if dietary changes and exercise don’t help to keep blood sugar levels within range. All oral diabetes medications help lower blood glucose levels to a healthy range. A significant contributor to the development of Type 2 diabetes (and gestational diabetes) is insulin resistance, which is also known as impaired insulin sensitivity





