Israeli Forces Enter Gaza's Largest Hospital in Targeted Operation Against Hamas

Israeli forces entered Gaza's largest hospital Wednesday, targeting a Hamas command centre they say is located below thousands of ailing and sheltering civilians. Israeli and Palestinian officials said military operations were taking place at Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, which has been the focal point of days of fighting and nearby aerial bombardments.

The Israel Defense Forces said its troops were carrying out "a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the facility. Youssef Abul Reesh, an official from the Hamas-run health ministry who is inside the hospital, told AFP he could see tanks inside the complex and "dozens of soldiers and commandos inside the emergency and reception buildings." After sharp warnings from the United States that Al-Shifa hospital "must be protected", Israel said the raid was being executed based on intelligence and "an operational necessity". Thousands of patients, staff and displaced civilians are believed to be inside the hospital complex, according to local official

