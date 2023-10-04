Microsoft AI Assistant Enhances Workforce Expertise in Microsoft Ecosystem

In this article, Microsoft aficionado and director at First Technology Ryan Ramawoothar explains how the new AI assistant augments your workforce with expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem, including popular apps such as Word, PowerPoint, Outlook and Teams. With the guidance of digital transformation companies like First Technology , Copilot can lift the burden of low-tier tasks from your workforce and significantly streamline your organisational workflow.

This allows you and your workforce to focus on priority objectives such as skills development and identifying opportunities for growth in your business.With nearly two decades of experience in the IT sector, Ramawoothar is a seasoned professional with a keen understanding of emerging trends and market dynamics . His role at First Technology involves leveraging this expertise to ensure that the company and its clients stay ahead in industries defined by constant evolutio





