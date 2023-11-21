Sam Altman Rehired as CEO of OpenAI After Turbulent Days

Sam Altman has been rehired as CEO of OpenAI after a turbulent few days at the generative AI technology leader. The ousting and then return of Altman has seen the company fire its old board of directors, appointing new heads. Microsoft was seemingly involved with the negotiations as previously Altman was offered a position to lead a new AI research division at the company.

A boardroom coup and attempted mutiny by employees of OpenAI, the leading company in generative artificial intelligence (AI), has now been resolved. On the weekend, the board of directors of OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman citing concerns that he could not adequately lead the company moving forward. The ousting of Altman, one of the new, charismatic voices in big tech, sent the company into an open spiral, which was followed by the quitting of company president Greg Brockman and the sending of an open letter by a majority of OpenAI staffers to the board calling for their resignations amid the handling of Altman’s terminatio





