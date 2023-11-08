Israel recalls ambassador ahead of parliamentary vote on EFF motion to shut embassy in Pretoria

Israel has recalled its ambassador to South Africa after strong criticism by Pretoria and the ANC of Israel’s continuing military assault on Gaza. The Israeli government has recalled Ambassador Eliav Belotserkovsky “for consultations” following the “latest statements from South Africa”. Pretoria recently announced that it was recalling all of its diplomats from its embassy in Tel Aviv and it issued a démarche to Belotserkovsky.





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DA asks SA Human Rights Commission to probe EFF violations at Pretoria UniversityThe DA says various social media platforms have raised concern that white students are denied entry onto campus at the university.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Malema to lead EFF's Palestine solidarity picket at Israeli embassy in PretoriaThe red berets said the picket would be a demonstration of solidarity with the people of Palestine in their ongoing conflict with Israel.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Pretoria recalls its Tel Aviv envoys, prepares to act against Israeli ambassador to South AfricaAfrica's better future

Source: mailandguardian - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

EFF accuses SA government of cowardice over Israel-Hamas conflict - SABC NewsThe EFF have been consistent in the their call for the closure of the Israel embassy.

Source: SABC News Online - 🏆 32. / 51 Read more »

EFF want Israel Embassy GONE!EFF leader Julius Malema has accused Cyril Ramaphosa of being backed by Jewish funders, hence his alleged reluctance to call out Israel

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

ANC NEC supports cutting ties with ‘dictatorial’ EFF and pro-Israel PA in municipal coalitionsThe ANC NEC has ratified a decision which is likely to see the party cut ties with the EFF and Patriotic Alliance at the local government level.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »