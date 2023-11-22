West Africa Faces Worst Diphtheria Outbreak on Record

West African countries have been struggling for months with the worst diphtheria outbreak on record on the continent. Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) emphasizes the need for more vaccination and treatment efforts to tackle the problem. Nigeria is experiencing the largest outbreak, with almost 17,000 suspected cases recorded so far. Other countries such as Algeria, Guinea, Mauritania, and Niger have also reported diphtheria cases. Urgent support is required to prevent more deaths.





