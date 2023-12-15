Israeli army's death toll in Gaza surpasses 2014 ground offensive

The Israeli army's death toll in Gaza is already almost twice as high as during a ground offensive in 2014, a reflection of how far it has pushed into the enclave and of Hamas' effective use of guerrilla tactics and an expanded arsenal. Israeli military experts, an Israeli commander and a Hamas source described how the Palestinian group has used a big weapons stockpile, its knowledge of the terrain and a vast tunnel network to turn Gaza's streets into a deadly maze.

At their disposal they have arms ranging from drones rigged with grenades to anti-tank weapons with powerful twin charges. Since Israel's ground campaign began in late October, about 110 Israeli soldiers have been killed as tanks and infantry thrust into the cities and refugee camps, based on official Israeli figures. About a quarter were tank crew. That compares with 66 in the 2014 conflict, when Israel launched a more limited three-week ground incursion but the goal then was not to eliminate Hamas





SABC News Online » / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli forces battle Hamas militants in southern GazaIsraeli forces clash with Hamas militants in southern Gaza, prompting a UN warning of a worsening situation for civilians.

Source: ewnupdates - 🏆 30. / 53 Read more »

Israeli Minister Criticizes Deal to Release Gaza HostagesIsraeli minister for National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir criticizes the deal between Israel and Hamas to release Gaza hostages, calling it a "historic mistake" that would embolden Hamas and risk the lives of Israeli troops.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Gift of the Givers Office Head in Gaza Killed in ConflictThe Gift of the Givers has announced that the organisation's office head in Gaza, Ahmed Abbasi, has been killed in the ongoing conflict. Abbasi, a father of three, was described as a 'gentle, warm human being'. US Capitol Police officers clashed with demonstrators outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

South Africa to Lay Formal Complaint Against Israeli GovernmentPresident Cyril Ramaphosa announces South Africa's intention to file a complaint with the International Criminal Court against the Israeli government for alleged war crimes committed in the conflict with Hamas.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

South African humanitarian aid worker killed in GazaAhmed Abbasi, a South African humanitarian aid worker, was killed in Gaza while returning from morning prayers. He was the head of Gift of the Givers' office in Gaza and has been described as a kind and gentle human being. The incident highlights the ongoing resistance against oppression and the importance of organizations like Gift of the Givers in providing aid during disasters.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Qatari mediators attempt to negotiate ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israeli Defense ForcesQatari mediators were trying to negotiate a deal between Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces that would allow for 50 civilian hostages from Gaza to be exchanged for a three-day ceasefire. A Canadian-Israeli peace activist, Vivian Silver, was among the casualties in the recent Hamas attacks.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »